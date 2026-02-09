Woman dies in crash involving electric bike in north Houston

article

The Brief A woman riding an electric bike died Sunday night after being struck by a Mercedes SUV on West Airport Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators believe the cyclist was not in a crosswalk, lacked lights or reflectors, and may have been riding in the wrong direction. The elderly driver showed no signs of impairment or speeding; no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.



A female bicyclist died Sunday night after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a busy southwest Houston roadway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Fatal electric bike crash

What we know:

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Airport Boulevard.

Sgt. Rebecca Dallas of the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division said the adult woman was riding an electric bicycle southbound across the main lanes of West Airport when she was struck by a Mercedes SUV traveling in the southbound lanes.

Fatal crash involving an electric bike in the 6100 block of West Airport Rd. (Source: Onscene)

Houston Fire Department personnel said the woman died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released pending an investigation by the medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the Mercedes, described by police as an elderly man in his 70s, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

What they're saying:

Sgt. Dallas noted that the driver showed no signs of impairment and does not have a prior record of reckless driving.

"We don't believe at this time speed is a factor," Dallas said, adding that the driver had a "70-year license" with no prior history of incidents.

Preliminary findings suggest the cyclist was not using a designated intersection or crosswalk at the time of the crash. Police also believe the stretch of road was very dark and there were no headlights and reflectors on the electric bike.

Houston investigators say the cyclist may not have been traveling in the correct direction for the lane.

The crash is still under investigation.