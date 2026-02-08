Last standing Houston-area Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closes in Katy

The Brief Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has closed its last standing location in the Greater Houston area. The company announced that its franchise partner will not be operating the Katy theater along with other Texas locations. Moviegoers with tickets or season passes should receive a refund via email.



Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has closed the curtains for its last Houston-area theater.

Alamo Drafthouse closed in Houston

(Photo credit: Alamo Drafthouse)

What we know:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced that it is closing four Texas-area theaters, including the LaCenterra location along Grand Parkway in Katy.

According to the company, its franchise partner, Triple Tap Ventures, will no longer be operating the location, along with two others in El Paso and one in Lubbock.

The Drafthouse still has theaters open in other Texas cities, like San Antonio, Laredo, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Refunds

What you can do:

If you bought a ticket to Alamo before the shutdown, the company says you should get an automatic refund via email. Anyone needing assistance should email comments.lacenterra@ttv-alamo.com.

If your tickets were purchased through Fandago or Atom Tickets, you should contact those companies directly for your refund.

Season Pass subscribers should receive an email about a prorated refund for the rest of your billing cycle.