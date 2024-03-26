Houston's Turkey Leg Hut announced they declared bankruptcy on Tuesday.

In a statement, owner Nakia Holmes stated the company entered a "voluntary court-supervised Chapter 11 process that will allow it the necessary flexibility to continue ongoing discussions with all financial stakeholders."

Despite the filing, Holmes mentioned Turkey Leg Hut is still looking to continue its operations while still meeting obligations to stakeholders, employees, suppliers, and vendors.

In February, it was announced the co-founder, Lynn Price, was fired for mismanaging money. At the time, Holmes said in a statement to FOX 26, "Unfortunately, we quickly uncovered financial discrepancies that demanded immediate action."

Turkey Leg Hut has been in the new other times in the past year.

In January 2023, was sued by US Foods for an alleged $1 million grocery bill and they were also allegedly behind more than $50,000 on rent payments.