Authorities with Harris County Precinct 4 need your help locating a suspect who stole $33 of merchandise from a business last week.

According to officials, the theft occurred at the Walgreens located in the 10900 block of FM 1960 Road West.

Upon deputies arriving, the suspect fled on foot and then fled the scene in a tan sedan.

Photo of suspect (Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Office)

Officials stated further investigation revealed the male suspect concealed merchandise valued at over $33 and passed all points of sale without purchasing the concealed merchandise.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing an orange shirt and blue jean pants.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office or your local law enforcement.