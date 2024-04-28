Houston police are en route to the 11000 block of Sageleaf Lane in response to a suspect death.

According to a preliminary investigation, HPD officers shot a suspect with a taser after they responded to a call of a naked man walking around the neighborhood.

The suspect became unresponsive shortly after being handcuffed.

Medics on the scene began performing lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful as the suspect died.

Police are investigating the suspect's death and we will update as information becomes available.

