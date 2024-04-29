Following torrential downpours overnight and early this morning that resulted in street flooding as well as swollen rivers and bayous, we are going to transition to afternoon sunshine and pretty hot conditions.

Highs could reach the upper 80s with heat index values above 90° today.

Tomorrow looks very warm again with highs back in the upper 80s and a slight chance for a few thunderstorms.

The rest of the week is tricky because models are disagreeing, but expect a daily round of hit and miss showers with high temperatures in the middle 80s along with high humidity.