The predictions for the upcoming hurricane season sound downright unnerving, particularly when, believe it or not, some Houstonians are still rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey and that was nearly seven years ago.

"You know it’s unfortunate because your home is your safe haven. It’s your sanctuary," says Sakara Ross, owner of SNR Construction.

CONTINUOUS COVERAGE: 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be among most active on record, experts predict

Harvey apparently didn’t consider any of that, storming in, hitting Houston so hard back in 2017, hundreds of homes damaged then still need to be repaired now.

"I’ve had two homes this month. Prior to that, I was repairing six to eight homes per month," Ross explained. She says her company became inundated with business after Harvey. SNR Construction was actually just a few months old then.

"My grandfather was a carpenter in the 1950’s and I started the company for my dad, and he passed away, and I just continued the legacy."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ross’ small business of three employees and 10 subcontractors, has repaired hundreds of homes damaged in Hurricane Harvey, including recently taking on the house where we met up with her in West Houston, which is now almost finished.

"Right now, we’re working on flooring. We’ve done a lot of the sheet rock and remediation," the business owner explains.

Even as Ross’ construction company continues to re-build for Houstonians who are still hurting after Harvey, now another hurricane season seems to be nearly knocking at the door.

"This time of year makes a lot of people a little anxious. I’m praying it’s not as active as they say it’s going to be," says Ross.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, 2024.