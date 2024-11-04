Houston Election Day Weather: Wet start expected on Tuesday

Mother Nature could add some extra hassle to Election Day morning plans across Southeast Texas.

A line of strong, possibly severe storms is expected to roll across Houston and surrounding areas between 3-9 a.m., bringing heavy rain, lightning, & hail threats. There's also a risk for flooding with 1-2" of rain possible, especially for areas north of Houston.

The main timeline for Houston storms will be 4-7 a.m. So if you have plans to vote, you may want to wait an hour or two after the polls open to avoid the worst of the weather. Make sure to grab an umbrella if you are leaving to vote or go to work early.

Spotty showers will linger through late morning and afternoon with temperatures dropping from the 70s to upper 60s during the day. So long sleeves or a light jacket may be needed as well.

