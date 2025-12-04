Azeez Al-Shaair named Houston Texans' 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Club Winner

The Brief Azeez Al-Shaair recognized for his leadership and community service efforts. Overcame personal challenges to inspire and support Houston's underserved communities. Fans can vote for Al-Shaair in the Charity Challenge until January 5, 2026.



The Houston Texans have named linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair as their Club Winner for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the league's most prestigious honor recognizing players for excellence on the field and community impact.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 20: Azeez Al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans reacts as he leads a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Azeez represents everything it means to be a Houston Texan," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. "His leadership and generosity shine in everything he does, whether he’s elevating our defense on the field or investing his time and heart into others off the field."

Al-Shaair's commitment to giving back is rooted in his childhood experiences, including a period of homelessness after a fire destroyed his family's home in Tampa, Florida.

Inspired by his mother's care and empathy for others even during their family's hard times, he has been actively involved in community service since joining the Texans.

Al-Shaair's community initiatives across Houston

As a team captain, Al-Shaair has worked with United Way, an organization that helped him and his family when he was young.

He also visited Covenant House with Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross and his teammates to provide support and free haircuts to homeless youth and adults, as well as, recognized local firefighters on National First Responders Day.

Al-Shaair also serves as a sponsor in the Houston Texans Community Huddle Ticket Program, which gives people who may not otherwise have a chance to attend an NFL game the opportunity to have a unique and special gameday experience.

Every Texans home game, students from HYPE Freedom School and Muslim Organization of Sports, Socials, and Education (MOSSE) are treated to tickets, food vouchers and parking passes thanks to his generosity.

Most recently, Al-Shaair hosted a movie night at NRG Stadium for students from HYPE Freedom School, a nonprofit that provides youth development services that enhance learning opportunities outside of school time for children who need support.

How to support Al-Shaair's Walter Payton Man Of the Year bid

Al-Shaair will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal for the remainder of the season.

Fans can support him in the Charity Challenge by voting on social media using #WPMOYChallenge and his last name, or at NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. Voting is open until Jan. 5, 2026.