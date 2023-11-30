A woman was arrested in Puerto Rico for making continuous threats towards Texas schools on social media, specifically to the Uvalde community, according to authorities.

Victoria Gabriela Rodriguez-Morales faces charges related to violence after making a pattern of violent threats to children's hospitals and schools in Texas and the FBI, who were investigating her behavior.

According to court documents, Rodriguez-Morales was "terrorizing" the Uvalde community and made threatening statements on social media, websites, and email.

Some of the statements listed in the records included, "imma shoot y’all new elementary school", "All the citizens of Uvalde Texas will be slaughtered", and "I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023 Each and every single one of y’all will die..."

UVALDE: Judge says DPS must release documents related to Uvalde shooting response

Rodriguez-Morales has been under investigation since 2020, but charges cover the period of April to October 2023. She engaged in similar conduct in 2018 while she resided in Texas.

"At least one of her threats resulted in the temporary closing of a school in Texas, disrupting the lives of teachers, students, and parents. Nothing good can come of the Defendant’s threats," documents state.

RELATED: Uvalde survivor 'slowly healing' 1-year after mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

According to authorities, while in Texas the young woman was found to have "above-average intelligence" and was found to be fully aware that her actions were wrong but believed they would solve her problems. Rodriguez-Morales was found to be diagnosed with Opposition Defiant Disorder and Intermittent Explosive Disorder, officials say.

Court records detail statements she made, referencing her plans with Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos to conduct the shooting together. The documents read, "Me and Salvador wanted to do this together but he don’t wait for me to come…" and "Me and Salvador Ramos planned this a long time ago Still he didn’t wait for me." Records also show she made threats to Texas A&M.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"Each time Rodriguez-Morales makes a threat, local authorities in Uvalde Texas must make the decision to mobilize resources and evacuate buildings or take the risk that something might happen," court documents state. "This is especially problematic considering that the community is still living with the trauma of the Robb Elementary massacre that she continues to reference in her threats."

While she was being investigated in Puerto Rico for her threats, Rodriguez-Morales even made death threats to the FBI.

Her parents were made aware of her actions, but officials claim her mother was skeptical her daughter made the threats even though some of them were made using the mother's phone. The mother claimed her daughter doesn't have access to electronic devices or social media.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico, the charges against Rodriguez-Morales are a last resort in the government's efforts.