Five years after the devastating fire at Deer Park, the Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) has reached a $6.6 million settlement with the state of Texas. The unprecedented fire caused not only immediate destruction, but lasting damage to natural resources and the health conditions of nearly 9,000 affected individuals.

One of the many victims, Greta Pires, is still suffering from irreversible health damage. Despite the generous settlement, she told FOX 26 that no amount of money is worth her health.

"I cannot breathe, I have 10 nodules on my lungs. It’s constantly, very aggravating, very stressful. I don’t sleep in bed, I sleep in the recliner. I cannot breathe," Pires said.

Pires, whose vision was affected by the incident, also revealed it's unsafe for her to take steroids or cortisone for her lungs as it could lead to blindness. A reality that has left her in a challenging situation as she undergoes an MRI and a CT scan every six months, constantly fearing the risk of a potential cancer diagnosis.

"I’m afraid that it turns cancer eventually," Pires said.

The fire, which occurred five years ago at ITC's facility, lasted three days and released hazardous chemicals into the air, water, and land. The sight of smoke and damaged plants were grim reminders of the incident's widespread impact.

"It was very obvious to see all the smoke and plants all over the air and floor," Pires said.

In light of the development, the Attorney General's office has expressed continued efforts toward the development and adoption of a restoration plan, inviting the public to comment on the settlement over the next 30 days.

In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, "I’m pleased we were able to secure this natural resource damages settlement after the serious destruction caused by the fire at Deer Park. This fire burned for three days, spewing hazardous chemicals into our air, water, and land. Texas’s environmental enforcement suit against ITC is still pending. All companies operating in our state must take the utmost precaution to prevent any such disaster from harming our citizens and our environment."