Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to bring heavy rains to Houston

Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico, making it the 14th named storm during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.

As of the 10 a.m. Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicholas is located about 405 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is currently moving north-northwest near 13 mph and the general motion is expected to continue through Sunday night. A slower northward or north-northeastward motion is forecasted by late Monday or Monday night.

Currently, Tropical Storm Nicholas has maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast as Nicholas approaches the northwestern Gulf Coast in the next day or so. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

The forecast track puts Tropical Storm Nicholas making landfall early Tuesday morning.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of Texas from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas.

The Government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from Barra El Mezquital northward to the U.S./Mexico border.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the coast of Texas from the Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of Texas from North of Port Aransas to High Island.

A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of south-central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south-central Texas, Coastal Jackson, and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty, and Wharton. The watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday night through Tuesday evening.

HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED IN HOUSTON AREA

As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward the Houston area, it is expected to be a significant rainmaker for the area.

Current forecasts are showing between two to six inches, with locally heavier amounts of rain possible along the coast.

Be aware as the storm arrives, heavy downpours should be expected along with flash flooding. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

