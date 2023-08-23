Trill Burgers' Chef Mike Pham wins $10,000 on 'Chopped'

Chef Mike Pham, Trill Burgers' co-owner and contestant on "Chopped," emerged triumphant during the "Burger: Impossible" episode, winning $10,000.

"Chopped" is a reality-based cooking television game show series that pits four talented chefs against each other in a high-stakes culinary competition

This episode saw four chefs battling to create extraordinary appetizers, main courses, and dessert burgers.

Mike watched the episode with his family, who traveled from Southern California.

Chef Mike's innovative creations, including an Apple Chutney Southwestern Slider, Quadruple Cheese Fondue Lamb Burger, and a daring Pâte à Choux Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Burger, showcased his culinary prowess.

Chef Mike was born and raised in Little Saigon, California, where his classical French training merged with his passion for burgers to create Trill Burgers in Houston 's Montrose district.

Besides recognizing his own accomplishment, he plans to donate the money from his prize to a youth culinary program.

As the burger battle flames on, Chef Mike Pham reigns supreme, his Trill Burgers becoming a beacon of culinary excellence in the heart of Houston.