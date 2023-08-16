Expand / Collapse search
Trill Burgers at NRG Stadium during Houston Texans home games

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Texans fans will now get to enjoy Trill Burgers during home games at NRG Stadium.

Trill Burgers co-owner Nick Scurfield confirmed on Instagram that the Houston smashburger joint will have four booths in the stadium.

RELATED: Trill Burgers opens first brick-and-mortar location in Houston

Every home game, fans can find Trill Burgers in Sections 115, 135, 520 and 548.

Trill Burgers – which is co-owned by Scurfield, Bun B, Andy Nguyen, Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares – started as a pop-up in 2021. Houstonians were also able to dine on the burgers at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Trill Burger (Photo: Dylan McEwan)

In June, Trill Burgers opened their first brick-and-mortar location at 3607 S Shepherd Dr., near Richmond Avenue.