Houston Texans fans will now get to enjoy Trill Burgers during home games at NRG Stadium.

Trill Burgers co-owner Nick Scurfield confirmed on Instagram that the Houston smashburger joint will have four booths in the stadium.

Every home game, fans can find Trill Burgers in Sections 115, 135, 520 and 548.

Trill Burgers – which is co-owned by Scurfield, Bun B, Andy Nguyen, Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares – started as a pop-up in 2021. Houstonians were also able to dine on the burgers at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Trill Burger (Photo: Dylan McEwan)

In June, Trill Burgers opened their first brick-and-mortar location at 3607 S Shepherd Dr., near Richmond Avenue.