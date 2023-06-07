Bun B’s Trill Burgers opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Houston Wednesday.

The restaurant at 3607 S Shepherd Dr., near Richmond Avenue, will serve as a pop-up location for six months while Trill Burgers searches for a permanent location.

Bun B outside of the new Trill Burgers location at 3607 S Shepherd Drive (Photo: Dylan McEwan)

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the soft opening, and additional hours will be announced at a later date.

"It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true," Bun B said. "It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you."

Trill Burger (Photo: Dylan McEwan)

The menu includes the OG Burger with two smashed all-beef patties, Trill Sauce, pickles, caramelized onions and American cheese on a potato roll bun. There is also a Vegan OG Burger with vegan cheese and vegan mayonnaise. You can also get an order of seasoned fires. There are single and triple patty options, as well as kid's meals. Dr. Pepper is the exclusive in-store fountain drink provider.

The restaurant says chef partners Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares are working on more menu items that will be introduced at Trill Burgers' grand opening in the coming weeks.

Before you go, note that the restaurant is cashless. The space has seating for 125 guests, and only dine-in and walk-up ordering is available. A drive-thru will open on a future date. No online or phone ordering is available, and the restaurant says they are not associated with any third-party delivery services.