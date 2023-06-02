Trill Burgers is getting its debut brick-and-mortar location in Houston and they allowed select family members and friends to get a look inside.

On Thursday, Bun B and Trill Burgers invited a group to the corner of Shepherd Drive and Richmond Avenue at 3607 S Shepherd Drive in Montrose to get an exclusive first look inside the restaurant.

"It was nice to invite some friends over to the new space and cut on the equipment for the first time," Bun B said. "We learned a lot last night and realized we are a lot closer than we thought. Stay tuned, Houston, we might be open soon."

Bun B’s wife Queenie Freeman, her mother and sisters, and the rap legend’s nieces, nephew, and cousins also were among the special guests, along with Trill Burgers partners Nick Scurfield, Mike Pham, and Fernando Valladares.

Image 1 of 6

The guest list included Houston athletes, musicians, and media personalities. Guests who made an appearance include Houston rapper Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Willie D of the Geto Boys, Le$, Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson, Texans quarterbacks coach and former NFL signal-caller Jerrod Johnson, ex-Texans linebacker Daryl Sharpton, Houston Rockets legend Mario Elie, and more.

Influential Houston restaurateur Johnny Carrabba was also at the first look inside, along with chef Ryan Lachaine of Riel, who brought Bun B a bottle of champagne to welcome him to the Montrose neighborhood.

Trill Burgers says other notable guests were vocalist and activist Kam Franklin of The Suffers, country singer Rich O’Toole, media personality Courtney Zavala, street artist Donkeeboy, sports radio pundit Lance Zierlein and attorney and radio host Charles "Big Angry" Adams.

To read more about Bun B's Trill Burgers, visit their website.