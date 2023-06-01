Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown Houston announces new weekly lineup, food deals

Taste Kitchen + Bar, a premier brunch destination in Houston, has announced the launch of its new Weekly Lineup, featuring themed nights filled with delectable food and captivating entertainment.

Taste, located at 420 N. Main Street in Downtown Houston, has quickly become a beloved spot since its opening in late 2022, celebrated for its elevated Southern cuisine, all-day brunch, and innovative craft cocktails.

The new Weekly Lineup at Taste Kitchen + Bar plans to entice taste buds and nourish souls with a range of exciting offerings each day of the week. Here is a glimpse of the featured specialty nights:

Meat-Up Monday (Steak Night): Indulge in succulent rib-eye steaks prepared to satisfy even the most discerning carnivores.

Taco Tuesday with DJ Maya Papaya: Enjoy a vibrant evening filled with tacos and margaritas accompanied by the beats of DJ Maya Papaya from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wings & Wagyu Wednesdays: Delight in Taste's wings (Cajun fried, buffalo, herb lemon pepper, mango habanero, orange pepper, or bourbon BBQ) or their new Wagyu cheeseburger with melted, smoked gouda cheese sauce, bacon, fried egg, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and Taste special sauce.

Taste Champagne R&B Thursdays featuring Marium Echo Live: Sip champagne and immerse yourself in a captivating atmosphere with live R&B music performed by Marium Echo from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TGIF Friday Power Happy Hour with DJ Def Jam Blaster: Kickstart your weekend with an energetic power happy hour, featuring a distinctive lineup of handcrafted cocktails and DJ Def Jam Blaster mixing beats from 4:20 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On the weekends, Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown will feature a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by "The R&B Dinner" from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Sundays, guests can enjoy Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and indulge in a comforting "Soul Sunday Supper" from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

With three floors, two full bars, live DJs, a private dining room with room for 32 guests, and an outdoor patio offering limited dining right on Main Street, Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown provides a casual dining experience with a variety of options.

The restaurant features a menu of globally inspired comfort foods and signature Southern cuisine from truffle smoked gouda mac and cheese to jerk lamb chops and deep-fried lobster surf and turf, along with wildly popular brunch dishes, and over a dozen of the most delicious and innovative specialty chicken and waffles to be found anywhere.

Taste also just launched extended hours and brand-new menu items for breakfast service from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

With its new Weekly Lineup, Taste continues to offer themed nights filled with food, live entertainment, and an dining experience in the heart of Downtown Houston.

Taste Kitchen + Bar is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day for breakfast, with dining hours until 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

For more information and reservations at Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown, please visit their website at https://www.tastehtx.com.