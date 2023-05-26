Best Happy Hours in Houston: What restaurants have the best deals?
HOUSTON - Here are some of the best happy hours in Houston:
- Brass Monkey is a popular spot for happy hour, with drink specials on beer, wine, and cocktails. They also have a wide variety of bar food to choose from.
- Lost & Found is a great place to go for craft cocktails. They have happy hour from 4 pm to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, with $5 cocktails and $3 beers. There is an extended Happy Hour on Monday until 10pm.
- The Hay Merchant is a great option for craft beer lovers, with happy hour specials on over 30 beers on tap. They also have a full food menu, including burgers, pizzas, and tacos.
- The Original Ninfa's on Navigation is a Houston institution, and their happy hour is a great way to try their famous fajitas. They also have a wide variety of margaritas and other Mexican drinks.
- Urban Eats is a popular spot for soul food. They have happy hour from 3 pm to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, with $5 cocktails, $3 beers, and $2 wine.
- Kamp Houston is a great place to go for seafood. They have happy hour from 4 pm to 8 pm, Monday through Friday, with $5 cocktails, $3 beers, and $2 wine.
- Heights & Co. is a great option for those looking for a more upscale happy hour. They have a wide variety of cocktails, wine, and beer, as well as a menu of small plates and charcuterie.
- BCN Taste & Tradition is a Spanish tapas bar with a great happy hour. They have half-price tapas and drinks, as well as a selection of free snacks.
- Underbelly is a James Beard Award-winning restaurant with a great happy hour. They have $5 cocktails, $6 wines by the glass, and $7 beers on tap. They also have a selection of small plates for $5 each.
- The Savoy is a great place to go for live music and dancing. They have happy hour from 4 pm to 8 pm, Monday through Friday, with $5 cocktails, $3 beers, and $2 wine.
- The Big Easy Social & Pleasure Club is a great place to go for live music and dancing. They have happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, Monday through Friday, with $5 cocktails, $3 beers, and $2 wine.