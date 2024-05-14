Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Greenpoint area on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Greens Road.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Greens Road.

According to police, a man was shot and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime scene tape could be seen in the parking lot near a gas station and shopping center. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.