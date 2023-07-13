Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Heat Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
from THU 7:03 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Trill Burgers marks one-month at brick-and-mortar building location selling nearly 2,000 burgers daily

By
Published 
Updated 6:31PM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Trill Burgers, the new burger joint from rapper Bun B, celebrated its one-month anniversary on Friday, July 7. In that time, the restaurant sold 53,146 burgers, an average of 1,771 burgers daily.

Bun B's Trill Burgers opens location in Montrose

It was a big day for rapper Bun B as he opened his first brick-and-mortar location in Montrose on Wednesday.

"We want to thank our dedicated staff. This would not have been possible without you.," said Bun B. 

Along with thanking the staff, Bun B thanked Doug Freedman from United Equities, Aaron Lewis from Luria Construction, Mo Bang Media, Mee Mee Gim and Sysco, Nathan Sanchez and Dr Pepper, Josh Brian and TDECU, Brooke from Toast, Jose from Complete Remodeling, artists Lee Theonlee and Kid Styles, Trolyn from Mr. Clogged Drain, Carl Frank from Holy Hands Maintenance, Andrew from U&N Electrical Services, Truck, Ralph G, Anzel Jennings, Big Lee, Avi Katz, Exotic Pops, and Mrs. Queenie Freeman and their family and friends.

Pro boxer Mike Tyson visits Bun-B's Trill Burgers in Houston

"We want to thank all of you! We appreciate every single person who has come through our doors — from all parts of Houston and beyond," said Bun B. 

Houston Rodeo Bun B's Southern Takeover: Beats & Trill Burgers

Trill Burgers were named the best burger in America last year and now the owner, rapper Bun B, hopes his business becomes a permanent fixture at the Houston Rodeo. FOX 26's Natalie Hee caught up with Bun B himself about his Trill Burgers and his Southern Takeover performance happening Friday night.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Trill Burgers have also broken Dr. Pepper's records for their most used soda fountain machine in the United States.