Trill Burgers, the new burger joint from rapper Bun B, celebrated its one-month anniversary on Friday, July 7. In that time, the restaurant sold 53,146 burgers, an average of 1,771 burgers daily.

"We want to thank our dedicated staff. This would not have been possible without you.," said Bun B.

Along with thanking the staff, Bun B thanked Doug Freedman from United Equities, Aaron Lewis from Luria Construction, Mo Bang Media, Mee Mee Gim and Sysco, Nathan Sanchez and Dr Pepper, Josh Brian and TDECU, Brooke from Toast, Jose from Complete Remodeling, artists Lee Theonlee and Kid Styles, Trolyn from Mr. Clogged Drain, Carl Frank from Holy Hands Maintenance, Andrew from U&N Electrical Services, Truck, Ralph G, Anzel Jennings, Big Lee, Avi Katz, Exotic Pops, and Mrs. Queenie Freeman and their family and friends.

"We want to thank all of you! We appreciate every single person who has come through our doors — from all parts of Houston and beyond," said Bun B.

Trill Burgers have also broken Dr. Pepper's records for their most used soda fountain machine in the United States.