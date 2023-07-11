Pro boxer Mike Tyson visits Bun-B's Trill Burgers in Houston

Bun-B's Trill Burgers has brought numerous celebrities to Houston, so they can try the restaurant's famous smash burger and a pro boxer has joined the list of people hopping in line.

Mike Tyson made a visit to Trill Burgers along with Ryan Fiterman from Fiterman Sports on Monday night to order the Vegan OG combo.

It's a vegan smash burger with plant-based Impossible patties, vegan Trill Sauce, caramelized onions, pickles, and vegan cheese.

In a video posted to Bun-B's Instagram, Tyson takes a bite of the burger and says, "It's beautiful."

Just a few weeks ago, Canadian rapper and Grammy award winner Drake visited the restaurant as well.

Bun-B's restaurant sold more than 50,000 burgers in the first 30 days it opened its brick-and-mortar.