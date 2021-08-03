Texas ranks 15th worst state for property tax; Humble among worst cities, study shows

Two greater Houston area cities are among the worst for property crimes in Texas, according to a new study by SafeHome.org.

The study, which looks at property crime data from FBI Uniform Crime Reporting, named Humble and Shenandoah among the five worst cities in Texas for burglary, larceny, vehicle theft, and arson.

Texas as a whole isn't great either. Ranking 15th worst, the state’s current property crime rate is 13% higher than the national average.

Texans have a 23.9% chance of being victims in the next year, according to the study.

Sunset Valley has the highest rate in the state, while Needville in Fort Bend County has the lowest.

Nationally, one-in-five households experienced property crime last year and victims lost $13 billion in 2019.

But it's not all bad news, property crime rates have decreased by 37% since 2010.

BELOW ARE THE FIVE BEST AND FIVE WORST TEXAS CITIES WHEN IT COMES TO PROPERTY CRIME:

· The five worst cities are Sunset Valley, South Padre Island, Humble, Balcones Heights, Shenandoah

· The five best cities are Needville, Double Oak, Brownsboro, Archer City, Shiner.