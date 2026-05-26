Live updates: Texas primary runoff election 2026 in Houston
HOUSTON - Texas voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.
Big picture view:
In March, Republicans and Democrats voted for the candidates they want to represent their party on the November ballot. However, races where no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.
Local perspective:
Here in the Houston area, there are several races that we'll be keeping a very close eye on, including local leaders and U.S. representatives.
We will bring you live updates while the polls are open and the latest results once the votes are counted.
FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
LIVE UPDATES: Primary runoff elections in Houston, Texas
7 a.m. Polls are open
Polls are now open across the Houston-area until 7 p.m.
If you need to find voting locations in your county, click here.
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Austin County election day polling locations
Brazoria County election day polling locations
Chambers County election day polling locations
Colorado County election day polling locations
Fort Bend County election day polling locations
Grimes County election day polling locations
Galveston County election day polling locations
Harris County election day polling locations
Jackson County election day polling locations then click on "Polling Locations".
Liberty County election day polling locations
Matagorda County election day polling locations
Montgomery County election day polling locations
Polk County election day polling locations
San Jacinto County election day polling locations
Walker County election day polling locations
Waller County election day polling locations
Washington County election day polling locations
Wharton County election day polling locations
6 a.m.: What's on your ballot?
The Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections are today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click the links below to find your sample ballot and see who you will be voting for.
- Key races to watch in Houston
- Southeast Texas sample ballots by county
- Harris County sample ballots
- Fort Bend County sample ballots
- Montgomery County sample ballots
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State office and various county election offices.