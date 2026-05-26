The Brief The Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections are on Tuesday, May 26. Voters will finalize the candidates who will appear on the November ballot for a number of races. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Texas voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.

Big picture view:

In March, Republicans and Democrats voted for the candidates they want to represent their party on the November ballot. However, races where no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.

Local perspective:

Here in the Houston area, there are several races that we'll be keeping a very close eye on, including local leaders and U.S. representatives.

We will bring you live updates while the polls are open and the latest results once the votes are counted.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LIVE UPDATES: Primary runoff elections in Houston, Texas

7 a.m. Polls are open

Polls are now open across the Houston-area until 7 p.m.

If you need to find voting locations in your county, click here.

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Austin County election day polling locations

Brazoria County election day polling locations

Chambers County election day polling locations

Colorado County election day polling locations

Fort Bend County election day polling locations

Grimes County election day polling locations

Galveston County election day polling locations

Harris County election day polling locations

Jackson County election day polling locations then click on "Polling Locations".

Liberty County election day polling locations

Matagorda County election day polling locations

Montgomery County election day polling locations

Polk County election day polling locations

San Jacinto County election day polling locations

Walker County election day polling locations

Waller County election day polling locations

Washington County election day polling locations

Wharton County election day polling locations

6 a.m.: What's on your ballot?

The Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections are today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click the links below to find your sample ballot and see who you will be voting for.