Live election results: Republican runoff in Texas' 38th Congressional District

The Brief Track live election results in the Republican primary runoff for U.S. representative in Texas' 38th Congressional District. Republicans Shelly deZevallos and Jon Bonck are vying to be on the November ballot. The winner will face Democrat Melissa McDonough in the November election.



Results will come in after polls close at 7 p.m.

Republican voters in Texas' 38th Congressional District went to the polls on Tuesday to choose their candidate for the November election for U.S. representative.

The backstory:

Shelly deZevallos and Jon Bonck faced off in the May 26 runoff after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the March primary.

What's next:

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Melissa McDonough in the November election.

Live election results

Track the election results in this race as they come in.

About the candidates

Republicans

Shelly deZevallos' website states she is President of the West Houston Airport and a businesswoman. She was appointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee during President Trump's first term.

Jon Bonck has experience in real estate and helping families achieve homeownership, according to his campaign website. He also serves as a deacon and financial steward for Second Baptist Church.

Democrat

Melissa McDonough's website states she has a background in business management, real estate, finance, and economics. She has lobbied Congress for consumer protection and healthcare.

About Texas' 38th Congressional District

Texas' 38th Congressional District was created after the 2020 Census, so it is fairly new.

Republican Wesley Hunt was the first representative for the district and has held the seat since 2022 for two terms.

Hunt is not seeking re-election. He announced he would instead be running for U.S. Senate, challenging current Senator John Cornyn in the primary.

The district serves the "Energy Corridor" and west Houston neighborhoods like River Oaks, Memorial, and Tanglewood. It also covers areas such as Cypress, Tomball, and Jersey Village, the Greater Katy area and parts of Klein.