Texas primary runoff elections: Fort Bend County experiencing county-wide poll book issue
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend County Elections Office has confirmed they are experiencing a county-wide issue with their poll book.
Fort Bend County experiencing county-wide issue with poll book
What we know:
According to Chase Wilson, who is the Fort Bend County Election Administrator, the issue began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said their check-in poll book wasn't working.
Wilson stated there was a bad file that was uploaded and temporarily suspended the operations.
A solution to the issue is currently being worked on.
Elections officials said some people can still check in and others are able to vote provisionally.
What we don't know:
Officials could not provide a time frame for when the poll book issue will be fixed.
What's on your ballot?
The Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections are today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click the links below to find your sample ballot and see who you will be voting for.
- Key races to watch in Houston
- Southeast Texas sample ballots by county
- Harris County sample ballots
- Fort Bend County sample ballots
- Montgomery County sample ballots
The Source: Fort Bend County Elections Administrator Chase Wilson