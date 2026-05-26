Texas primary runoff elections: Fort Bend County experiencing county-wide poll book issue

The Brief The Fort Bend County Elections Office has confirmed they are experiencing a county-wide issue with their poll book. According to Chase Wilson, who is the Fort Bend County Election Administrator, the issue began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officials said their check-in poll book wasn't working. Wilson stated there was a bad file that was uploaded and temporarily suspended the operations.



The Fort Bend County Elections Office has confirmed they are experiencing a county-wide issue with their poll book.

Fort Bend County experiencing county-wide issue with poll book

What we know:

According to Chase Wilson, who is the Fort Bend County Election Administrator, the issue began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said their check-in poll book wasn't working.

Wilson stated there was a bad file that was uploaded and temporarily suspended the operations.

A solution to the issue is currently being worked on.

Elections officials said some people can still check in and others are able to vote provisionally.

What we don't know:

Officials could not provide a time frame for when the poll book issue will be fixed.

What's on your ballot?

The Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections are today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click the links below to find your sample ballot and see who you will be voting for.