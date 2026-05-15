The Brief Voters across the state of Texas will be heading to the polls on May 26 to finalize the November ballot. The last day to register to vote in the May 26 runoff was on April 27, 2026. Here's what is on the ballot for your specific area.



Texans will head to the polls on May 26 for the primary runoff elections.

Numerous candidates are on the ballot for their party's nomination in local and state races.

But what's on your ballot? And what races can you vote on? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Southeast Texas May 26 runoff sample ballots

Big picture view:

In March, Republicans and Democrats voted for the candidates they want to represent their party on the November ballot. However, races where no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.

Local perspective:

You can click on your county and party listed below to view or access the sample ballots for the May 26 runoff.

Austin County (R) | Austin County (D)

Brazoria County (R) | Brazoria County (D)

Chambers County (R) | Chambers County (D)

Colorado County (R) | Colorado County (D)

Fort Bend County (R) | Fort Bend County (D)

Grimes County (R) | Grimes County (D)

Galveston County (R) | Galveston County (D)

Harris County (R) | Harris County (D)

Jackson County (R) | Jackson County (D)

Liberty County (R) | Liberty County (D)

Matagorda County (R) | Matagorda County (D)

Montgomery County (R) | Montgomery County (D)

Polk County (R) | Polk County (D)

San Jacinto County (R) | San Jacinto County (D)

Walker County (R) | Walker County (D)

Waller County (R) | Waller County (D)

Washington County (R) | Washington County (D)

Wharton County (R) | Wharton County (D)

When is early voting?

Early voting begins on May 18 and ends on May 22.

Which primary runoff can I vote in?

If you voted in a primary, you can only vote in runoff elections for the party you aligned with during the primary.

So, if you voted in the Republican primary, you can only vote in Republican runoff elections. The same is true for a voter in the Democratic primary; they can only vote in Democratic runoff elections.

If you did not vote in a primary election, you can still vote in the runoff election of your choosing.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.