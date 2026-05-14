Deer Park woman charged in one of the most horrific cases of animal cruelty anyone can imagine

The Brief Prosecutors say Ashley Pagel killed her dog, Evie, by strangling and drowning the animal before allegedly eating parts of it. Court records state Pagel also threatened to kill her 6-year-old son during a disturbing phone call with relatives on April 14. Pagel previously faced a child injury charge in 2024 involving her son; her bond on the new animal cruelty charge was set at $20,000.



A 31-year-old Deer Park woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after prosecutors say she strangled, drowned and partially consumed her family’s 8-year-old miniature poodle, according to court documents that also detail disturbing threats allegedly made against her young son.

What we know:

What an assistant DA in probable cause court says 31-year-old Ashley Pagel is accused of doing to her own pet is hard to believe. He tells the court, Page, "drowned and strangled the canine prior to consuming some of the animal."

According to court documents, on April 14, Pagel called her aunt accusing the aunt and Pagel's mother of cutting off her 6-year-old son's private parts.

Pagel allegedly referred to her son as her throw-away child, and it would take her five minutes to kill him.

While she didn't carry that threat out, what Pagel allegedly did to her 8-year-old Miniature female Poodle, named Evie, is beyond cruel.

Court documents state she killed Evie by strangling, drowning, and then eating the dog.

According to the documents, the aunt drove to Pagel's Deer Park home and observed Evie dead on the floor and evidence of what had happened.

The aunt reportedly told police Pagel nonchalantly put Evie in a plastic shopping bag, then put her on a cookie sheet, and laid it in the refrigerator.

In 2024, Pagel was charged with injury to a child. She slapped her then 4-year-old son across the face four times.

Her deferred probation was terminated early last March.

Her bond for the animal cruelty charge was set at $20,000.