Parents, students speak out against Houston ISD's proposed special education plan

The Brief Parents, students and community members spoke out against HISD's proposed special education plan at Tuesday night's school board meeting. The plan would move students with certain special education services to specialty campuses at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year. The U.S. Department of Education's office for Civil Rights is investigating HISD on whether the changes violate federal law.



Dozens of parents, students, and community members spoke out against Houston ISD’s proposed special education plan during a packed school board meeting at district headquarters Tuesday night.

Students, parents share feelings against Houston ISD's proposed special education plan

What we know:

The proposed changes — which are now under federal investigation — would move students receiving certain special education services into proposed specialty campuses beginning in the 2026–27 school year.

More than two hours of public comment highlighted growing frustration and concern from families who say the district’s plan would disrupt students’ education, social connections, and daily routines.

Emotional Testimony from Students and Parents

Some students became emotional while addressing the board, saying they do not want to be forced to leave their schools, teachers, friends, and extracurricular activities.

Parents repeatedly criticized the proposal as unfair and potentially unlawful, arguing that families impacted by the changes did not have the opportunity to give their input before the plan was proposed.

Some families also urged district leaders to delay any final decision, saying students with disabilities need stability and consistency rather than major campus changes and potentially longer bus rides.

Tensions occasionally escalated during the meeting. At two different points, community members were escorted out after continuing to speak beyond the allotted public comment time.

Federal Investigation Underway

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into whether HISD’s proposed plan violates federal law protecting students with disabilities and does not follow requirements.

According to HISD, 5,000 students who receive certain special education services would be impacted by the proposed changes.

HISD Defends Proposed Plan

In a statement, the district said the proposed updates are intended to improve educational outcomes and expand access to services.

HISD stated that the changes for the 2026–27 school year are focused on:

Increasing access to services in the least restrictive environment

Strengthening systems to improve instructional quality

Improving outcomes for students receiving special education services

District leaders gave a presentation explaining the proposed plan Tuesday night and said letters have already been sent to affected families. HISD officials also said a call center is currently operating to answer questions and address concerns from parents.