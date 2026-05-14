Katy crime: 2 men charged with murder following deadly shooting

Two men are facing murder charges after a man was fatally shot in a vehicle, officials said.

Katy shooting: 2 men facing murder charges following deadly shooting

What we know:

According to court documents, Matthew Farfan, 23, and Luis Robledo, 23, were arrested.

Court documents state Farfan and Robledo pulled into Farfan's garage with the victim in the front right passenger seat of Robledo's Chevy Impala.

According to court documents, both men were seen having blood on their clothes.

Court documents also stated one of the men refused to answer questions from a mother regarding what happened, and brought a rifle and handgun into the house.

The victim's family reported Farfan has been trying to get Robledo to bring the victim to Farfan's home, and that they had seen Robledo pick up the victim in Robledo's Impala earlier in the day.

Court records revealed law enforcement recovered spent shell casings from another location and matched to casings found in Robledo's car.

Records also revealed Farfan sent a photo of the victim to his father who then sent it to his mother.

What's next:

No bond has been set for either man at this time.