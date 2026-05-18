The Brief Voters across the state of Texas will be heading to the polls to determine their party's candidate for several elected positions in counties across the state. There are several races that we'll be keeping a very close eye on. Those races include the U.S. representative races in District 18 and District 9 and the Harris County Judge race.



Texans will head to the polls on May 26 to vote in their party's primary runoff election.

Big picture view:

In March, Republicans and Democrats voted for the candidates they want to represent their party on the November ballot. However, races where no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.

Local perspective:

Here in the Houston area, there are several races that we'll be keeping a very close eye on, including local leaders and U.S. representatives.

U.S. Representative, District 18 race

One race to watch in the Houston area will be the Democratic runoff for U.S. representative in Texas' 18 Congressional District between incumbent Christian Menefee and current District 9 Congressman Al Green.

A special election was held in January in which Christian Menefee was elected to fill the vacant seat in District 18 after the passing of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. Menefee will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.

Congressman Al Green currently serves the 9th District, but because of the redrawn congressional districts, he's now running for the 18th Congressional District.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican Ronald Whitfield on the November ballot.

Who is Christian Menefee?

Menefee worked as a commercial litigator in Houston before becoming the youngest and first Black Harris County Attorney in 2020.

A message on his campaign site reads, "Christian is running for Congress because working people deserve a government that has their back. Trump and his allies are making life harder for everyday Americans—rolling back voting rights, attacking reproductive freedom, and rigging the economy for billionaires. Christian has spent his career fighting back against bullies, and he’s ready to do it in Washington."

Who is Al Green?

Green is currently representing the 9th Congressional District of Houston.

According to his campaign website, on January 3, 2025, U.S. Congressman Al Green took the oath of office to serve the people of Texas’ 9th Congressional District and began his eleventh term in the United States House of Representatives.

Green also serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.

About Texas’ 18th Congressional District

District 18 includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas. However, due to mid-decade redistricting that had redrawn the district for this election, District 18 now also includes a large area previously represented by Green in District 9.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee represented District 18 for nearly three decades from 1995 until her death in July 2024.

Jackson Lee’s daughter, Erica Lee Carter, won a special election to finish out her mother’s term from November 2024 to January 2025.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was elected to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District for the following term in the November 2024 election. He took office in January 2025 and passed away in March 2025.

U.S. Representative, District 9 race

Another race that will be closely watched will be the Republican runoff for U.S. representative in Texas' 9th Congressional District between Briscoe Cain and Alex Mealer.

Leticia Gutierrez won the Democratic nomination in March.

Who is Briscoe Cain?

According to his campaign website, "Cain is the only Texas House member ever ranked the #1 most conservative legislator for multiple sessions, according to Rice University’s respected, nonpartisan study. As a Member of the Texas Legislature, he leads the charge for limited government, secure borders, election integrity, and protecting life and liberty in the Texas Legislature.

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During the 87th Legislative Session, Cain chaired the House Committee on Elections, where he authored the landmark election integrity bill that became a national flashpoint—prompting Democrats to flee the state in an attempt to block it. He also co-authored legislation to ban sanctuary cities, supported a $1.5 billion investment in border wall construction, and helped deliver a $5 billion property tax cut for hardworking Texans.

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In the 88th Legislature, Cain served on the House Committee on Agriculture & Livestock, where he helped pass some of the strongest Right to Farm protections in the country. These laws shield farmers and ranchers from nuisance lawsuits—especially from newcomers to rural areas who object to regular farming activity—ensuring agriculture remains a cornerstone of the Texas economy and way of life."

Who is Alex Mealer?

According to her campaign website, "After graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Alex volunteered and was ultimately selected to serve as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer (bomb squad) in the Army. Through her experience leading soldiers in combat and defusing bombs in Afghanistan, Alex has proven she has the skills necessary to lead during times of crisis.

Following her honorable service to our country, Alex graduated from Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School where she was an active member of the Federalist Society and the Adam Smith Society before moving to Houston to pursue a career in energy finance, where she worked on the execution of billion dollar transactions as a strategic advisor on mergers & acquisitions and capital markets financing for public and private companies.

While raising her young children and trying to navigate Harris County’s draconian COVID-19 response, Alex became increasingly focused on the dysfunction in Harris County government and ultimately decided to run for Harris County Judge against incumbent Lina Hidalgo.

As a first-time candidate competing in a crowded field of nine primary candidates, Alex was able to secure the Republican nomination (despite being outspent 3:1) by building a grassroots campaign focused on good government and conservative principles (fiscal discipline, election integrity, freedom from COVID-19 tyranny, and support for law enforcement)."

About Texas' 9th Congressional District

Big picture view:

This race is closely watched because District 9 will have a new representative for the first time in two decades. Democrat Al Green, who has represented District 9 since 2005, ran for District 18 instead in the March primary due to the recently redrawn congressional map.

The district, which was recently redrawn in the recent mid-decade redistricting, covers much of east and southeast Harris County as well as all of Liberty County.

Harris County Judge race

The race to determine who will be next leader of Harris County will be closely watched across the state as current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced she was not running for reelection.

On the Republican ticket, the runoff will be between Warren A. Howell and Orlando Sanchez. On the Democratic ticket, the runoff will be between Leticia Plummer and Annise Parker.

Who is Warren Howell?

According to his campaign website, "Warren Howell is a lifelong Harris County resident and Air Force veteran who has spent his career building, leading, and fixing organizations. He began as a partner in Beckner-Howell Building Corp., earning a reputation for hiring top-tier craftsmen and delivering quality results. He later led more than 100 employees in the local manufacturing of roofing products before selling the company and moving into insurance. Today, Warren is President and owner of Employers Risk Insurance, where he helps businesses manage risk and operate responsibly. He also serves his community as President of the Shadow Oaks Civic Association, representing more than 1,000 homes in Spring Branch where he has lived for 40 years. Warren’s background is defined by accountability, operational discipline, and results. Warren has been an outspoken advocate of freedom and has called publicly for a total ban on the MRNA "vaccines" that are affecting so many today."

Who is Orlando Sanchez?

According to his campaign website, "Orlando Sanchez came to Houston as a child, fleeing Communist oppression in Cuba with his family. He’s a graduate of Bellaire High School and the University of Houston, and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and the Texas Air National Guard. Orlando served six years on Houston’s City Council and was assigned to the Council’s Budget Committee. Elected as Treasurer for Harris County for 12 years, he won numerous awards and recognition for providing transparency to the voters of Harris County. He served as vice-chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee for the County Treasurers Association of Texas. During his time as County Treasurer, he received his certification as a County Investment Officer. Orlando is a life member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the 100 Club of Houston. He is chairman of the University of Houston Foundation Board of Trustees and served as its Investment Committee Chairman. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Capital Bank and serves on the bank’s Audit Committee and on the Assets & Liabilities Committee. Orlando serves his community as a member of the Board of Directors of HCA Hospital Northwest. He is a fellow of the British-American Project and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations."

Who is Leticia Plummer?

According to her campaign website, "Dr. Letitia Plummer’s story is one of legacy, compassion, and commitment to the people of Harris County. A proud daughter of an immigrant mother, granddaughter of trailblazers, and lifelong advocate for justice and equity, Plummer embodies the spirit of service that runs through her family’s history. Her grandfather made history as the first African-American judge in Texas and courageously desegregated the Harris County cafeteria system—laying the foundation for fairness and inclusion in local government. Her grandmother, a devoted educator, inspired generations through the power of learning. Continuing this tradition, her father served both the Department of Defense and Harris Health as a dentist, dedicating his life to improving access to care for underserved communities. Dr. Plummer is a product of Houston’s public school system and a successful small business owner of more than 25 years. Through her dental practice, she has provided compassionate care while mentoring young professionals and creating jobs in her community. Rooted in faith, family, and fairness, Dr. Letitia Plummer stands as a true representative of the people—someone who understands the challenges working families face because she’s lived them. With deep local roots and a lifelong dedication to public service, she carries forward her family’s legacy of breaking barriers, building bridges, and ensuring every voice in Harris County is heard."

Who is Annise Parker?

According to her campaign website, "Democrat Annise Parker is a former Mayor of Houston who has fought her entire life for working people, good jobs, equal rights, and responsible government. As Houston’s mayor, Annise kept the city’s economy growing through the toughest recession in a generation. She balanced multi-billion-dollar budgets without raising taxes or laying off police and firefighters. She created the Hire Houston First program because she knows everyone who wants to work deserves the chance to earn a good-paying job. Annise helped create the city’s first dedicated fund to pay for flood prevention and road repairs. She created the city’s first Sobering Center to keep people who just need treatment out of the criminal justice system."