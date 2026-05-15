Houston’s World Cup celebration gets bigger with 'The Ranch Presents Pitch Live'

The Brief A 39-day, multi-venue experience from restaurateur Ben Berg, nightlife impresario Army Sadeghi and soccer legend Brian Ching will transform EaDo into Houston’s ultimate gathering place during FIFA World Cup 2026. The Ranch Presents Pitch Live will operate daily from June 11 through July 19 at the former Warehouse Live in East Downtown, directly across from Pitch 25 and steps from the official FIFA Fan Festival. Created by Berg Hospitality Group’s Ben Berg, alongside nightlife entrepreneur Army Sadeghi and Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching, the concept will combine Texas-inspired dining, nightlife, match viewing and live entertainment in one large-scale destination.



A 39-day, multi-venue experience from restaurateur Ben Berg, nightlife impresario Army Sadeghi and soccer legend Brian Ching will transform EaDo into Houston’s ultimate gathering place during FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Ranch Presents Pitch Live will operate daily from June 11 through July 19 at the former Warehouse Live in East Downtown, directly across from Pitch 25 and steps from the official FIFA Fan Festival.

Created by Berg Hospitality Group’s Ben Berg, alongside nightlife entrepreneur Army Sadeghi and Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching, the concept will combine Texas-inspired dining, nightlife, match viewing and live entertainment in one large-scale destination.

The experience will feature multiple bars, casual and elevated dining options, a VIP lounge, international DJs, immersive lighting and massive screens broadcasting matches from around the world. Walker Street will also close to vehicle traffic, creating a pedestrian-friendly corridor connecting fans to surrounding World Cup festivities near Shell Energy Stadium, Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Joining the project are Houston investor Rick Perez, President & CEO of 1588 Ventures, and Ashley Muncie, co-owner of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace, who will oversee the premium VIP experience.

What they're saying:

"This is about showcasing the best of what Houston does—food, hospitality and energy—on a global stage," said Ben Berg.

Pitch Live is expected to become one of Houston’s signature World Cup destinations, welcoming both international visitors and locals throughout the tournament.