Standoff continues after suspect reportedly fired shots in Santa Fe

The Brief A standoff is continuing in the Santa Fe area after a man fired shots on Friday morning, officials said. According to Santa Fe police, it all started around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Avenue J in Santa Fe Friday morning. Officials stated a woman called 911 and reported a man fired shots.



A standoff is continuing in the Santa Fe area after a man fired shots on Friday morning, officials said.

Santa Fe Standoff continues after man reportedly fired shots

What we know:

According to Santa Fe police, it all started around when they received a phone call from a girlfriend of the suspect around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Avenue J in Santa Fe on Friday morning.

Photo over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

According to Santa Fe police, a man had fired a gun at the girlfriend but missed.

Authorities said the woman was not hit and was able to escape.

However, the man went back into the house and has been there ever since.

The suspect remains barricaded inside his home and is allegedly still armed, according to officials.

Officials added they've had no contact with him.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the man involved in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.