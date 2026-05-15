'Teen Takeover' trend impacting skating rinks in Harris County

The Brief A nationwide trend organized on social media called "Teen Takeover" is becoming a growing concern in the Houston area. An incident happened at Bear Creek Roller Rink in northwest Harris County. Employees say a takeover at the rink on April 18 turned chaotic, ending with a girl being maced and police being called.



A nationwide trend organized on social media called "Teen Takeover" is becoming a growing concern in the Houston area, prompting businesses and malls to tighten security measures.

Harris County skating rinks being impacted by "Teen Takeover" trend

What we know:

Across the country, the gatherings typically involve large groups of teenagers gathering at malls and other businesses. In some cases, the crowds have led to chaos, property damage, fights, arrests, injuries, and major disruptions for businesses and guests.

One recent incident happened at Bear Creek Roller Rink in northwest Harris County.

Employees say a takeover at the rink on April 18 ended with a girl being maced and police being called.

"I had about 200 minors show up to the skating rink, had a good time at first, but at the end of the night, we had to break out a fight," said general manager Andrew Canales.

Canales said the situation escalated quickly.

"Mace got sprayed, and some minors started yelling gun just as a prank, so we had to shut down an hour early," said Canales. "We are a family skating rink. We want all the families to be here, and for them to see something like this, could scare them away, and definitely lose money in that factor."

Just two weeks later, another potential takeover was circulating online.

"There was another post on social media that there was going to be another teen takeover, so what we did was repost it with the word ‘canceled’ on it. We said we were implementing policies that there would be no minor drop-offs for only that day, and it seemed to have stopped the event," said Colby Malone, general manager.

Another local roller rink is taking precautions ahead of a possible gathering this weekend.

Dairy Ashford Roller Rink posted a message on social media warning customers that a potential takeover event had been shared online for Saturday, May 16.

In response, the rink says it will strictly enforce its chaperone policy to help ensure guest safety.

According to the policy, all guests ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. IDs will be checked at the door, and security personnel will be on site.

Local malls are also responding to concerns tied to the trend.

Both Memorial City Mall and Willowbrook Mall recently implemented temporary youth curfews due to fears of possible takeover events. Willowbrook Mall has since extended its Saturday afternoon curfew until further notice.