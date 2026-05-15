Houston shooting: 2 teens injured following shooting near Yates High School, suspect in custody

The Brief Two teens were taken to the hospital following a shooting near Yates High School on Friday afternoon, officials said. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Scott Street and Cleburne Street. Officials said two 16-year-old males were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities said plain clothes officers in the area located the suspect and two guns.



Two teens were taken to the hospital and a suspect is in custody following a shooting near Yates High School on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Teens injured in Scott Street shooting

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Scott Street and Cleburne Street around 5 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

According to Houston police, authorities had plain clothes officers in the area and immediately responded to the shooting in progress call.

Authorities stated they had a description of the shooting suspect and were able to locate the suspect.

The suspect was seen fleeing south on Scott Street, got on a METRO bus, rode for a little bit, then got back off, authorities stated.

That's when plain clothes officers called for marked units to take the suspect into custody.

Officials said as the suspect was fleeing, the suspect hid two firearms, a handgun and short rifle-type handgun, in some brush along the METRORail. Both have been located by authorities.

Preliminary investigation revealed two teens and a shooter got into an argument inside a Burger King that spilled into the parking lot.

Officials believe there had been an ongoing argument for several weeks between the individuals, who are believed to be students at Yates High School.

Police said they got into an argument again with one male pulling a gun and shooting two teens.

The teens were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Authorities said they are reviewing surveillance video for additional evidence.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say specifically what led up to the fight, but they are continuing to investigate the motive.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified by authorities.