The Brief A school bus was involved in a crash on FM 2351 near Blackhawk Blvd. The driver of another vehicle was taken to the hospital.



A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Friendswood on Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital.

What we know:

According to the Friendswood Police Department, the crash occurred in the 5000 block of FM 2351 near Blackhawk Blvd.

Police say no one on the bus was injured. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes were shutdown during the investigation, but they have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide details on how the crash occurred.