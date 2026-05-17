Houston launches $30M 'Demolition Days' using controversial flood dollars

The Brief Mayor John Whitmire kicked off "Demolition Days," targeting more than 2,000 dangerous and abandoned buildings across Houston to eliminate neighborhood safety hazards, illegal dumping, and mosquito breeding grounds. The initiative is funded by a $30 million allocation from Houston's Stormwater Fund, drawing criticism from some council members and the city controller who argue flood dollars must strictly be used for traditional drainage infrastructure. The city amended its municipal ordinance to target properties explicitly located within floodplains; the administration argues clearing these blighted structures prevents collapsed debris from clogging neighborhood drainage systems.



Mayor John Whitmire officially kicked off the city's new "Demolition Days" initiative this weekend, an effort targeting more than 2,000 dangerous and abandoned buildings across Houston neighborhoods.

"Demolition Days" initiative

Big picture view:

City crews and private contractors are demolishing eight blighted properties between Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, focusing heavily on structures located within floodplains and areas that impede effective neighborhood drainage.

The cleanup effort began Friday with the demolition of a longtime boarded-up, single-family home on Kashmere Street in Kashmere Gardens. On Saturday, crews moved operations across the city, including a site at 3312 Nettleton St., to level seven additional properties with help from the Houston Contractors Association.

Legal debate at City Hall

What they're saying:

While local residents welcomed the removal of structures long blamed for harboring mosquitoes, illegal dumping, and safety hazards, the funding mechanism behind the cleanup has ignited an intense legal debate at City Hall.

The city is drawing from a $30 million allocation approved by the City Council earlier this year. However, those dollars were pulled directly from the city's Stormwater Fund, drawing sharp criticism from some council members and the city controller.

Critics question whether it is legal to divert flood dollars away from traditional infrastructure projects to pay for building demolitions. Opponents have pointed to a recent settlement made by the city over the previous misuse of drainage funds as cause for concern.

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The other side:

Whitmire strongly defended the legal logic behind the expenditure, pointing out that decaying, abandoned structures frequently collapse, attract illegal trash, and ultimately clog neighborhood drainage systems.

"Somebody want to argue with me the best use of that fund?" Whitmire said. "Because we did amend the ordinance to say the funding has to go to where the location is impacting drainage. I think the fact that it's in the floodplain was one of the leading indicators."

City leaders stated that the municipal ordinance was specifically amended to guarantee that funding is only directed to properties where the physical location directly impacts local drainage.

Thousands of remaining logged sites across Houston

What's next:

Public Works officials are evaluating thousands of remaining logged sites across Houston to determine which locations will be tackled next under the newly established framework.

Whitmire emphasized that this weekend's actions are "just the beginning" of a sustained campaign to address years of neighborhood neglect, improve safety, and restore public health conditions in long-ignored communities.