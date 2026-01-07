Expand / Collapse search

Houston City Council approves multi-million-dollar transfer from stormwater funds

January 7, 2026
    • The Houston City Council has approved a motion to shift at least $25 million in stormwater funds to tear down old buildings.
    • Houston City Controller Chris Hollins claimed the transfer would be illegal, but the city attorney claimed otherwise.
    • Hollins' office issued a statement calling the vote "deeply disappointing."

What we know:

According to a statement from the Houston City Controller's office, the council voted 9-7 to approve Mayor John Whitmire's plan to tear down hundreds of worn-down buildings.

The plan includes shifting at least $25 million from the city's stormwater drainage funds.

The plan was a point of discussion during a council meeting Tuesday. City Controller Chris Hollins protested the plan, claiming that the transfer was illegal, and that structure demolition falls outside the strict criteria for flood control.

Houston City Attorney Arturo told the council there was nothing illegal or improper about using the stormwater money for demolition.

‘Deeply disappointing’

What they're saying:

Chris Hollins' office sent the following statement to FOX 26 after the council vote:

