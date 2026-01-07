Houston City Council approves multi-million-dollar transfer from stormwater funds

The Brief The Houston City Council has approved a motion to shift at least $25 million in stormwater funds to tear down old buildings. Houston City Controller Chris Hollins claimed the transfer would be illegal, but the city attorney claimed otherwise. Hollins' office issued a statement calling the vote "deeply disappointing."



The Houston City Council has approved a motion to shift at least $25 million in stormwater funds to tear down old buildings.

Houston city council approves shift in stormwater funds

What we know:

According to a statement from the Houston City Controller's office, the council voted 9-7 to approve Mayor John Whitmire's plan to tear down hundreds of worn-down buildings.

The plan includes shifting at least $25 million from the city's stormwater drainage funds.

The plan was a point of discussion during a council meeting Tuesday. City Controller Chris Hollins protested the plan, claiming that the transfer was illegal, and that structure demolition falls outside the strict criteria for flood control.

Houston City Attorney Arturo told the council there was nothing illegal or improper about using the stormwater money for demolition.

‘Deeply disappointing’

What they're saying:

Chris Hollins' office sent the following statement to FOX 26 after the council vote:

Today’s vote to misappropriate $30 million from Houston’s Storm Water Fund was deeply disappointing. But let me be clear: seven Council Members chose public trust over political convenience, and that matters.

Flooding is not a theoretical problem in Houston. It’s a lived reality. Every dollar in the Storm Water Fund was promised to one purpose: keeping our streets from turning into rivers when it rains. Diverting those funds breaks that promise.

As the watchdog for Houston taxpayers’ hard-earned money, I won’t stop calling this out. Accountability doesn’t end with a vote, and neither does my responsibility. I will continue fighting to protect this fund, protect Houstonians, and protect the future of our city—even when it’s uncomfortable. The only way to solve our very serious financial challenges is through principled leadership, transparency, and, as we discussed during the Council Meeting, teamwork. We clearly have a long way to go. But these are fights worth having.