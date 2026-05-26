Expand / Collapse search

Final 2 suspects wanted following deadly July 2025 drive-by shooting outside Bugs Bar arrested

By
Published  May 26, 2026 4:49 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Officials have confirmed the final two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a bar in July 2025 have been arrested. 
    • According to officials, 18-year-old Jaquavian Alfred and 19-year-old Joseph Raines were arrested. 
    • 17 people were shot in total in the shooting. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased: Bar owner and popular Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson, and 21-year-old Destini Butler.

HOUSTON - Officials have confirmed the final two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a bar in July 2025 have been arrested. 

Additional Bugs Bar shooting suspects arrested

What we know:

According to officials, 18-year-old Jaquavian Alfred and 19-year-old Joseph Raines were arrested. 

Jaquavian Alfred (left) and Joseph Raines (right), suspects wanted in June 2025 shooting outside Houston's Bugs Bar (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

Bugs Bar shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on July 13, 2025, outside of Bugs Bar along Dixie Drive near Mykawa Road.

Well-known Houston-area barber killed in drive-by shooting

Well-known Houston-area barber killed in drive-by shooting

A well-known Houston-area barber was killed following a drive-by shooting at a club. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle has the latest.

Police say at least one person in a vehicle fired into a crowd of people outside the bar.

17 people were shot in total.

Two of the victims were pronounced deceased: Bar owner and popular Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson, and 21-year-old Destini Butler.

Featured

Houston barber 'Junebug' killed in Bugs Bar drive-by shooting
article

Houston barber 'Junebug' killed in Bugs Bar drive-by shooting

Well-known Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Houston bar on Sunday night, family confirms. Another person was killed and 15 others injured.

Suspects already arrested

Two men were already behind bars charged in connection with the deadly shooting. 

24-year-old Curvis Lenton and 20-year-old Jessie Alfred were both charged with capital murder (multi-murder). 

According to court records, Lenton's bond is $3 million while Alfred's bond is $1.5 million.

The Source: Court records, previous FOX 26 reporting

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonNewsTop Stories