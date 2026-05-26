Final 2 suspects wanted following deadly July 2025 drive-by shooting outside Bugs Bar arrested
HOUSTON - Officials have confirmed the final two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a bar in July 2025 have been arrested.
Additional Bugs Bar shooting suspects arrested
What we know:
According to officials, 18-year-old Jaquavian Alfred and 19-year-old Joseph Raines were arrested.
Jaquavian Alfred (left) and Joseph Raines (right), suspects wanted in June 2025 shooting outside Houston's Bugs Bar (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)
Bugs Bar shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened on July 13, 2025, outside of Bugs Bar along Dixie Drive near Mykawa Road.
Police say at least one person in a vehicle fired into a crowd of people outside the bar.
17 people were shot in total.
Two of the victims were pronounced deceased: Bar owner and popular Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson, and 21-year-old Destini Butler.
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Suspects already arrested
Two men were already behind bars charged in connection with the deadly shooting.
24-year-old Curvis Lenton and 20-year-old Jessie Alfred were both charged with capital murder (multi-murder).
According to court records, Lenton's bond is $3 million while Alfred's bond is $1.5 million.
The Source: Court records, previous FOX 26 reporting