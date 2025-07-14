article

The Brief Family identified one of the people killed outside of Bugs Bar in Houston as barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson. Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting outside the southeast Houston bar on Sunday night. No suspects have been identified.



Well-known Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Houston bar on Sunday night, family confirms.

Houston barber Junebug killed in shooting

According to Stevenson's friend, Stevenson was one of two people killed in the shooting outside of Bugs Bar on Dixie Drive.

Stevenson was a well-known barber at Something Serious Cuts in southeast Houston.

FOX 26 also spoke to Stevenson's friend, who says Stevenson also owned the bar where he was killed. Stevenson has multiple social media posts promoting events at the bar.

Last year, Stevenson posted a message to Instagram after receiving a proclamation from the mayor celebrating 30 years in business and honoring Stevenson’s work in the community.

"It's amazing to think that something as simple as a haircut can have such a profound impact on someone's life. Throughout my journey, I've faced many challenges and setbacks, but barbering has been my constant source of inspiration and strength," Stevenson wrote, in part.

Deadly drive-by shooting outside Houston bar

The backstory:

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Houston bar on Sunday night, police say.

According to police, a drive-by shooting occurred around 11:47 p.m. in the 6500 block of Dixie Drive.

Police say a group of people were standing outside of Bugs Bar when someone in a vehicle opened fire.

Seven people were injured. Police say one of them died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

Police say the shooter or the shooters may have been in a gray or silver four-door sedan.

What we don't know:

Those who were shot have not been identified, but police say a juvenile may have been among them.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if there was more than one shooter.

Dig deeper:

2 killed, 5 injured in drive-by shooting outside Houston bar