The Brief Seven people were shot outside of Bugs Bar on Dixie Drive on Sunday night. Two people died. Police say a drive-by shooting occurred while a group of people were standing outside of the bar.



Two people were killed and five others were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Houston bar on Sunday night, police say.

7 shot outside Houston bar

What we know:

According to police, a drive-by shooting occurred around 11:47 p.m. in the 6500 block of Dixie Drive.

Police say a group of people were standing outside of Bugs Bar when someone in a vehicle opened fire.

Seven people were injured. Police say one of them died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

Police say the shooter or the shooters may have been in a gray or silver four-door sedan.

What we don't know:

Those who were shot have not been identified, but police say a juvenile may have been among them.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if there was more than one shooter.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Police are speaking with victims and eyewitnesses. They are reviewing evidence gathered at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call HPD’s Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.