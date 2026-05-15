The Brief Before you head to the polls for the May 26 primary elections, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on. Voters will chose candidates to represent either the Republican or Democratic Party in specific races where a candidate didn't receive a majority vote during the March 3 Texas Primary Election. The candidates who win the majority vote will be the party's representative to the position heading into the November 2026 election.



Before you head to the polls for the May 26 primary runoff elections in Texas, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

What's on the ballot in Montgomery County?

In March, Republicans and Democrats voted for the candidates they want to represent their party on the November ballot. However, races where no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.

Big picture view:

Texans will vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary runoff election. The candidates they choose for their party will appear on the November ballot.

Numerous state runoffs, including U.S. Senate and Attorney General are on the Republican ticket. On the Democratic ticket, the race for Attorney General tops the state races.

How to find your sample ballot

Local perspective:

The elections also include several local positions that may appear on your ballot depending on where you live in the county. To find the sample ballot specific to your area, click here.

Don't live in Montgomery County? Click here for more Southeast Texas sample ballots.

When is early voting?

Early voting begins on May 18 and ends on May 22.

Which primary runoff can I vote in?

If you voted in a primary, you can only vote in runoff elections for the party you aligned with during the primary.

So, if you voted in the Republican primary, you can only vote in Republican runoff elections. The same is true for a voter in the Democratic primary; they can only vote in Democratic runoff elections.

If you did not vote in a primary election, you can still vote in the runoff election of your choosing.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.