Live election results: Harris County judge Republican, Democratic primary runoff

The Brief Track live election results in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections for Harris County judge. The winners will appear on the November ballot.



Harris County voters went to the polls on Tuesday to determine the Democratic candidate and the Republican candidate who will be on the November ballot for county judge.

The backstory:

On the Republican ticket, the runoff was between Warren A. Howell and Orlando Sanchez. On the Democratic ticket, the runoff was between Leticia Plummer and Annise Parker.

What's next:

The Republican winner and Democratic winner of the May 26 runoff will face off in the November election.

Live election results

Track the election results in this race as they come in.

About the candidates

Who is Warren Howell?

According to his campaign website, "Warren Howell is a lifelong Harris County resident and Air Force veteran who has spent his career building, leading, and fixing organizations. He began as a partner in Beckner-Howell Building Corp., earning a reputation for hiring top-tier craftsmen and delivering quality results. He later led more than 100 employees in the local manufacturing of roofing products before selling the company and moving into insurance. Today, Warren is President and owner of Employers Risk Insurance, where he helps businesses manage risk and operate responsibly. He also serves his community as President of the Shadow Oaks Civic Association, representing more than 1,000 homes in Spring Branch where he has lived for 40 years. Warren’s background is defined by accountability, operational discipline, and results. Warren has been an outspoken advocate of freedom and has called publicly for a total ban on the MRNA "vaccines" that are affecting so many today."

Who is Orlando Sanchez?

According to his campaign website, "Orlando Sanchez came to Houston as a child, fleeing Communist oppression in Cuba with his family. He’s a graduate of Bellaire High School and the University of Houston, and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and the Texas Air National Guard. Orlando served six years on Houston’s City Council and was assigned to the Council’s Budget Committee. Elected as Treasurer for Harris County for 12 years, he won numerous awards and recognition for providing transparency to the voters of Harris County. He served as vice-chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee for the County Treasurers Association of Texas. During his time as County Treasurer, he received his certification as a County Investment Officer. Orlando is a life member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the 100 Club of Houston. He is chairman of the University of Houston Foundation Board of Trustees and served as its Investment Committee Chairman. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Capital Bank and serves on the bank’s Audit Committee and on the Assets & Liabilities Committee. Orlando serves his community as a member of the Board of Directors of HCA Hospital Northwest. He is a fellow of the British-American Project and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations."

Who is Leticia Plummer?

According to her campaign website, "Dr. Letitia Plummer’s story is one of legacy, compassion, and commitment to the people of Harris County. A proud daughter of an immigrant mother, granddaughter of trailblazers, and lifelong advocate for justice and equity, Plummer embodies the spirit of service that runs through her family’s history. Her grandfather made history as the first African-American judge in Texas and courageously desegregated the Harris County cafeteria system—laying the foundation for fairness and inclusion in local government. Her grandmother, a devoted educator, inspired generations through the power of learning. Continuing this tradition, her father served both the Department of Defense and Harris Health as a dentist, dedicating his life to improving access to care for underserved communities. Dr. Plummer is a product of Houston’s public school system and a successful small business owner of more than 25 years. Through her dental practice, she has provided compassionate care while mentoring young professionals and creating jobs in her community. Rooted in faith, family, and fairness, Dr. Letitia Plummer stands as a true representative of the people—someone who understands the challenges working families face because she’s lived them. With deep local roots and a lifelong dedication to public service, she carries forward her family’s legacy of breaking barriers, building bridges, and ensuring every voice in Harris County is heard."

Who is Annise Parker?

According to her campaign website, "Democrat Annise Parker is a former Mayor of Houston who has fought her entire life for working people, good jobs, equal rights, and responsible government. As Houston’s mayor, Annise kept the city’s economy growing through the toughest recession in a generation. She balanced multi-billion-dollar budgets without raising taxes or laying off police and firefighters. She created the Hire Houston First program because she knows everyone who wants to work deserves the chance to earn a good-paying job. Annise helped create the city’s first dedicated fund to pay for flood prevention and road repairs. She created the city’s first Sobering Center to keep people who just need treatment out of the criminal justice system."