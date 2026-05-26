Live election results: Democratic runoff in Texas' 18th Congressional District

The Brief Track live election results in the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. representative in Texas' 18th Congressional District. Democrats Christian Menefee and Al Green are vying to be on the November ballot. The winner will face Republican Ronald Whitfield in the November election.



Results will come in after polls close at 7 p.m.

Democratic voters in Texas' 18th Congressional District went to the polls on Tuesday to choose their candidate for the November election for U.S. representative.

The backstory:

Congressmen Christian Menefee and Al Green faced off in the May 26 runoff after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the March primary.

What's next:

The winner of the Democratic runoff will face Republican Ronald Whitfield in the November election.

Live election results

Track the election results in this race as they come in.

About the candidates

Christian Menefee currently serves as U.S. representative in District 18 after winning a special election in January. Menefee worked as a commercial litigator in Houston before becoming the youngest and first Black Harris County Attorney in 2020.

Al Green is currently representing Texas' 9th Congressional District in Houston. He is serving his 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He decided to run in District 18 instead this year due to mid-decade redistricting. Green also serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.

About Texas' 18th Congressional District

Texas’ 18th Congressional District includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee represented the district for nearly three decades from 1995 until her death in July 2024.

Jackson Lee’s daughter, Erica Lee Carter, won a special election to finish out her mother’s term from November 2024 to January 2025.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was elected to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District for the following term in the November 2024 election. He took office in January 2025 and passed away in March, leaving the seat vacant.