Takeoff murder suspect's bond expected to be lowered again

By
Published 
Houston
Attorneys for Patrick Clark are asking a judge to lower the bond for Patrick Clark, who is charged with murder in shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

HOUSTON - The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is expected to have his bond lowered again. 

Patrick Clark was in court again on Tuesday as his attorney's requested his bond be set at $300,000. 

VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS LEADING UP TO DEADLY SHOOTING

Clark's initial bond was set at $2 million, but attorneys argues it was too high saying it was "excessive and penal in nature."

Takeoff was fatally shot at 810 Bowling Alley in downtown Houston after an argument broke out over a dice game. 

Takeoff was a bystander in the shooting. 