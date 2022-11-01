Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting at Houston bowling alley, rep confirms

Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, has died after a shooting at a Downtown Houston bowling alley, a representative has confirmed.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street.

FILE PHOTO. Takeoff performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

Police say one person – described only as a Black male in his late 20s – died at the scene, and two other people were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the man killed in the shooting, but a representative for the rapper later confirmed Takeoff's identity to the Associated Press.

Police say there was a private event being held at the bowling alley, and members of Migos were in attendance. The event reportedly ended around 1 a.m. but a few dozen people were still outside in a balcony area when the shooting happened.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, video shows Quavo next to Takeoff and calling for help. TMZ Hip Hop reports that Quavo was not injured.

Houston police have not released any information on a suspect in the shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Houston police say the shooting happened at a bowling alley on the third floor.

"They do have surveillance video cameras here in the complex. Our investigators have reviewed the cameras and are still in the process of reviewing them. So once they're finished doing that, we'll have more information," said Sergeant Michael Arrington with HPD's Homicide Division.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.