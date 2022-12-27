Takeoff shooting: Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark indicted for murder of Migos rapper in Houston
Patrick Xavier Clark man charged in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston, has been indicted on a murder charge
Takeoff killed in Houston; who is he?
The Migos and Takeoff became a rap group sensation when their hit song, Versace, charted on the Billboard 100, then went completely viral when mega star, Drake, was featured on the song's remix. On Tuesday, November 1, 28-year-old Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. The rapper was attending a private party with his uncle, Quavo.
Takeoff Shooting: Search warrant reveals second shooter involved in deadly shooting
A new search warrant obtained by FOX 26 on Wednesday evening is revealing more details into the deadly shooting of Kirsnick Ball, also known as Migos rapper Takeoff.
Man charged with Takeoff's murder requests $5,000 from judge to hire private investigator
Patrick Clark, charged with murder in Takeoff's death, asked the judge in his case for $5,000 to hire a private investigator.
Suspect accused of killing rapper Takeoff appears in court, attorneys say trip to Mexico was pre-planned
The suspect accused of shooting and killing the Grammy award-winning rapper Takeoff in Houston last month appeared before a judge Monday for the second time since his arrest.
Takeoff shooting: Patrick Xavier Clark charged with murder of Migos rapper in Houston, bond set at $2 million
Houston police say Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff on Nov. 1.
Takeoff honored at memorial service in Atlanta, Houston police still search for shooting suspect
Houstonians share their love for the Migos rapper Takeoff through flowers and stories while those in Atlanta attend the memorial for the city's favorite young son.
How bad has violent crime become in Harris County in the wake of Migos rapper Takeoff's murder?
With headlines of crime and deadly shootings, especially after the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it would be easy to surmise that crime was never this out of control. But exactly how bad has crime gotten and why?
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting
The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, describes the aftermath of the famous rapper's shooting.
Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston.
HPD investigating Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston
An investigation into rapper Takeoff's murder, who was one of the members of the trio Migos, continues and Houston PD Chief Troy Finner said he's calling on everyone, especially in the hip-hop community to come forward if they have any information.
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston, other celebrities react
