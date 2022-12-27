Takeoff killed in Houston; who is he?

The Migos and Takeoff became a rap group sensation when their hit song, Versace, charted on the Billboard 100, then went completely viral when mega star, Drake, was featured on the song's remix. On Tuesday, November 1, 28-year-old Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. The rapper was attending a private party with his uncle, Quavo.