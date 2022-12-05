Takeoff's accused killer, Patrick Clark, due in court Monday

More than a month after the Migos rapper was gunned down in downtown Houston, his accused killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, will be making his court appearance.

Takeoff's fellow Migos member and cousin, Offset reportedly had his first performance since the murder Thursday night in Miami. Hours earlier, officers with the Houston Police Department were arresting the man they say is responsible for his death.

Investigators say it was Clark, who shot into a crowd of people after an augment over a "lucrative" dice game following a private party outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston on November 1.

Clark was arrested in the cloverleaf area of northeast Houston Thursday night on a charge of murder and spent the weekend in jail on a $2 million bond.

According to prosecutors, the 33-year-old applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting using an itinerary listing a flight to Mexico. They say he had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.

The other suspect, Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested nearly two weeks ago on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Investigators previously stated two people fired into the crowd that night, but not confirming if Joshua was a shooter at this time.

Police say they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence, relying on video surveillance and cell phone video, as officers have struggled to find witnesses to come forward.

Additionally, Mayor Sylvester Turner called Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, more than an entertainer and said it's not too late for witnesses to assist in this case as the work continues.

"You can't come and commit murder in this city and expect not to get caught," he said.

HPD is still encouraging witnesses in this ongoing investigation to not let fear keep them from coming forward as Clark makes that court appearance Monday morning.