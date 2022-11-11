Takeoff honored at memorial service in Atlanta, Houston police still search for shooting suspect

One of Atlanta's favorite young sons was honored on Friday.

A memorial service was held for Kirshnick Ball, better known as rapper Takeoff of Migos, at a capacity-filled State Farm Arena.

While cell phones were not allowed inside, TMZ reports Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams were among the artists who sang for the beloved rapper and his family. The rapper's family and bandmates made remarks, including rapper Drake.

SUGGESTED: Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting

Drake really broke down during his speech, talking about the fun times they had together on the road," says Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere. "He really felt that this was a brotherhood he compared to The Rat Pack."

While Atlanta is in mourning, Houstonians recall their moments around Takeoff and the infectious rap group. Local businessman Chuck Yates met them by chance in Vegas in 2018 and shared a photo of him with Quavo and producer DJ Durel.

TAKEOFF: Takeoff killed in Houston; who is he?

"I was at the Wynn and I had a little bit of liquid courage," says Yates. "So I wandered over to them and said, ‘Hey guys! You need a white guy in the entourage!’ They laughed, and said, ‘Why do we need a white guy?’ I said, ‘Sometimes you need a white guy to talk to the other white guys!’ They laughed and said, 'You're in, Chuck!' We hung out for a couple of hours. It was a lot of fun. They were just great guys, really down to Earth. This whole thing's just breaking my heart. It's horrific."

The Houston Police Department says they're still working to find out who fired the fatal shot outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley on Nov. 1. Takeoff and Quavo had just attended a private event there with at least 40 people in attendance before a fight broke out over a dice game.

RELATED: Second video released showing moments before Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston; person of interest sought

Retired FBI Special Agent Dennis Franks says cases like these can be difficult to solve, but not impossible. Despite possible fear of retaliation in a high-profile shooting like this, he believes at some point, someone will speak up.

"The difficulty lies in not knowing exactly everybody that was in the group," says Franks. "Now all it takes for that is one or two people to say, ‘These people were there.’ It's still pretty early, but time is of the essence to try to identify the shooter."