Kirshnik Khari Ball, who goes by the rap name Takeoff, was one-third of the rap group, Migos.

Takeoff started the group with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The group would go on to be arguably one of the biggest groups in history.

The Migos and Takeoff became a rap group sensation when their hit song, Versace, charted on the Billboard 100, then went completely viral when mega star, Drake, was featured on the song's remix.

Takeoff (Ball) was born in Lawrenceville, Ga. where he grew up with the other two members of the group, Quavo and Offset.

The group, initially known as Polo Club, began in 2008 but changed their name to the Migos, which they became known worldwide as.

Takeoff, known as the least vocal Migo, is often regarded as the best bar-for-bar rapper of the group.

The group released four studio albums from 2015 to 2021. The albums featured artists like Drake, Chris Brown, Young Thug, and more.

The Migos had their first #1 single in 2016 with the song, "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The single would go on to be four times platinum.

Takeoff wasn't featured or credited on the highest charting song due to being busy at the time of recording. During an interview prior to the 2017 BET Awards, Joe Budden and DJ Akademics asked Takeoff about him being left off the song, to which he replied, "Do it look like I'm left off "Bad and Boujee"?". The interview was seen millions of times as an altercation nearly occurred between the group and Budden.

In 2018, Takeoff released a solo album titled, "The Last Rocket".

On Tuesday, November 1, 28-year-old Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. The rapper was attending a private party with his uncle, Quavo.

A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death.

No details were shared on the description of shooter(s) so Houston police chief Troy Finner encouraged everyone, especially those in the hip-hop community to come forward if they have any information.

Chief Finner also noted he did not want to speculate on what might have been the cause of the shooting. However, he was adamant, especially in the hip-hop community in Houston and nationwide should work together to help bring justice to Takeoff.