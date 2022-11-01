Migos rapper Takeoff has died at the age of 28 after a shooting in Downtown Houston.

Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of the rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff and Quavo were attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street.

The sudden death of the rapper has caused an outpour of reactions from celebrities across social media.

A video of rapper, Desiigner, in tears over Takeoff's death on Instagram is also making its way around.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner also reacted to the death of the international superstar.

Houston police scheduled a 3pm press conference to provide more details on the fatal shooting.